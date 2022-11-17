Netherlands star reveals migrant worker urged him to “join Liverpool” during World Cup training session

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong reveals a migrant worker jokingly urged him to seal a transfer to Liverpool during an open training session ahead of the start of the World Cup.

De Jong’s Barcelona future has been in doubt for some time now, and Liverpool were recently named alongside Manchester United and Chelsea as potential transfer suitors for him in January in a report from ESPN.

Liverpool could do with someone of De Jong’s quality in the middle of the park right now, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not looking as convincing this season as the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara start to show their age.

There could surely be room for De Jong to come in and become a key figure in Klopp’s squad, and it seems a Liverpool-supporting migrant worker in Qatar thought they’d try having a stab at convincing the player!

“It was special for them (migrant workers), but also for us,” de Jong told Dutch outlet AD.NL, as quoted and translated by the Liverpool Echo.

“It gives us energy and joy. A lot of people came and there was no time to have a personal conversation. One guy told me I had to join Liverpool! We loved doing this, but now the focus goes to Senegal.”

We had some special guests today. ? After our training today, a group of migrant workers joined our players on the pitch. To talk, draw extra attention to their situation & to play football. ??#NothingLikeOranje #FootballSupportsChange pic.twitter.com/G4Ts7fVP1R — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 17, 2022

The Dutch national squad had an open training session alongside migrant workers, with some images in the tweet above.