Man Utd eyeing transfer of PL star who’ll have “big price”, journalist hints Chelsea & Spurs could join race too

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for next summer.

Still, the Red Devils might also face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, while Brighton will also surely not be letting Sanchez leave on the cheap, according to TeamTalk.

The Spain international has pushed David de Gea out of the national team, and it could be that his fine form in the Premier League will now mean Erik ten Hag views him as the perfect replacement for De Gea at club level as well.

Discussing Sanchez and a possible move to United, Graeme Bailey told TeamTalk: “Robert Sanchez has proven himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League over the last 12 months. He’s one of those who has pushed David De Gea out of Spanish contention

“Brighton will demand a big price, little doubt,” he added. “They have pushed for big deals in the past. When you look at it, they’ve always landed top fees for Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella. Robert Sanchez is no different in that regard.

“And add to that the fact that the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United could all be looking for new number ones next summer…. There could very well be real competition for him.”

The links with Chelsea and Spurs seem a bit more speculative for the time being, but it does make sense that these London giants might be in need of new ‘keepers next summer.

Hugo Lloris looks past his best in Antonio Conte’s side, while Graham Potter will surely want a more reliable option than unconvincing duo Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.