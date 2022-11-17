“I didn’t read the interview” – Bruno Fernandes responds to Cristiano Ronaldo lashing out at Man United on TalkTV

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes refused to be drawn into criticising his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo over the interview he gave to Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The Red Devils pair are now on international duty together with the Portuguese national team at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, and it seems Fernandes is keen to focus only on that tournament for now, and on Man Utd later.

Still, the build-up to the tournament is being dominated by Ronaldo’s outspoken interview, though Fernandes insists he hasn’t read anything his colleague said.

Watch below as Fernandes also brushed aside any speculation about him having a tense moment with Ronaldo in a viral video that appeared online this week…

?? "I didn't read the interview so I'm ok with that" Bruno Fernandes says he has 'no problem' with Cristiano Ronaldo and explains the apparent 'frosty' reception he gave his teammate earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/0RuUNVJ304 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 17, 2022

Portugal will not be one of the favourites for the World Cup, but with world class talents like Ronaldo and Fernandes in their team, they could have a chance of an upset.

Still, it doesn’t help that Ronaldo has timed this interview just before the start of the tournament, as it will inevitably be a bit of a distraction, whatever Fernandes may insist otherwise.