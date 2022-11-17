Cristiano Ronaldo names the one player he ranks alongside himself and Lionel Messi

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his true feelings about Lionel Messi.

Although the two have had a remarkable long-running rivalry as the two best players in the world for around 16 years now, Ronaldo insists he has nothing but respect for Messi and suggested he’d like to have dinner with him some time.

The Portugal international told Piers Morgan that he and Messi are not friends, but that the former Barcelona star feels almost like a teammate.

Interestingly, Ronaldo wouldn’t single Messi out as the best footballer he’s seen apart from himself, as he also put Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane in that bracket…

"The best player you've ever seen? Excluding yourself?" Piers Morgan asks Cristiano Ronaldo his true feelings about Lionel Messi as a player and a person.

Zidane was undoubtedly another modern great of the game, and he’ll also be someone Ronaldo knows well as he was his manager at the Bernabeu for a few years.

One thing’s for sure, and that’s that it would be truly sensational to see Ronaldo, Messi and Zidane linking up in the same team, even if it was just for a charity game!