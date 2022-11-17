Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was reportedly congratulated on his retirement from the Spanish national team – despite never actually informing them he was hanging up his gloves.

The 32-year-old is no longer involved with Spain, and won’t be at this winter’s World Cup, but he remains a top performer for Man Utd and would surely not want to rule himself out of representing his country just yet.

According to El Chiringuito in the video clip on Twitter below, Spain manager Luis Enrique called De Gea to inform him that he was no longer in his plans, and that this was a technical decision, but someone from the Spanish Football Association later called De Gea to congratulate him on his retirement…

“De Gea has been a bit of a strange subject,” Jose Alvarez said.

“Suddenly he disappeared from the call ups a few months ago and Luis Enrique did call David to tell him he was not going to count on him. He told him that it was a technical decision. Obviously, David asked him what the reason was, but he was not given any further explanation.

“A few days later David receives a message from (Luis) Rubiales, president of the Federation, who says “David I am glad that you have finally made the decision you have been thinking about. I have already been told that you are leaving the national team”.

“To this David replies “Sorry? There is no renunciation of anything, who has told you that I renounce anything? The coach has told me that he is not going to count on me, but I have never renounced the national team, nor do I intend to do so, that is if I am called up”.

“He was a bit surprised by the communication between Luis Enrique and Rubiales and the message that arrived from Rubiales afterwards.

“The last year and a half De Gea has been very good, being a protagonist for Manchester United in almost every game and he was seen as being a part of the three in the national team.

“I do not say he should be a starter, but he believed he could contribute apart from experience. He was a bit surprised that Rubiales sent him the message saying that he was going to resign from the national team or that he had made the decision after thinking about it, never mind congratulations for taking the decision.”

This is a pretty embarrassing mix up from Spain bosses, and it’s no way to treat such a great player who has served his national side well.

Spain have taken Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, Brentford’s David Raya, and Unai Simon of Athletic Bilbao to Qatar.