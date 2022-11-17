Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan what he thinks Sir Alex Ferguson will think about his controversial interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed to Piers Morgan that he thinks former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be on his side over this controversial interview he’s given this week.

The Portugal international has hit out at Man Utd in an explosive interview with Morgan on TalkTV, saying that he feels he’s being forced out of Old Trafford and that he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

It seems, however, that Ronaldo believes Ferguson will support him through this, as the legendary Scottish tactician will be as aware as anyone about the current path United are on.

The club hasn’t been the same since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and it seems Ronaldo is not expecting a telling-off from his old boss, but expects him to agree with some of his comments.

“I haven’t spoke with him since one month ago. But he’s always on my side and always understands me. He knows better than anyone that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” Ronaldo said.

As well as criticising Ten Hag, Ronaldo also admitted that he’s never spoken to the Glazers, and that he feels they don’t care about the club.

The 37-year-old also hit out at some of his former teammates like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.