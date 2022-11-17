Cristiano Ronaldo names the team he’d be “happy” to see win the title if Man United don’t

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has said he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League this season if his team does not.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table after a surprisingly strong start, and they have a five-point advantage over last season’s champions Manchester City.

Ronaldo admits he likes the way Arsenal play, and that he’s an admirer of their manager Mikel Arteta, so he told celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan that he’d be happy to have the north London giants as title winners if his own side miss out.

“I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do,” Ronaldo told Piers Uncensored.

Pictures courtesy of TalkTV

Arsenal fans will probably be pleasantly surprised to hear this from Ronaldo, who might just have been being polite to Piers Morgan, though it’s also true that it’s hard not to admire Arteta’s team right now.

United don’t look like being in the title race as things stand, so it perhaps makes sense that a Red Devils player would prefer Arsenal over Man City as champions.