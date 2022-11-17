Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was joined by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in training separately from the rest of his France teammates amid some injury concern ahead of the World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar is about to start, but it looks like Varane is not fully fit, which is another big blow for Les Bleus, who are already plagued by injuries to key players going into this tournament.

Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were ruled out through injury before the start of the tournament, while Christopher Nkunku had to leave the squad earlier this week after picking up a knock in training.

Man Utd fans may also be concerned to hear about some issues over Varane’s fitness, though it’s not yet clear if it’s serious…

Après s’être échauffé avec le groupe, Karim Benzema et Raphaël Varane s’entraînent encore à part. pic.twitter.com/XN1cFcgSlb — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) November 17, 2022

France won the World Cup in 2018, and will surely be one of the main favourites again this year, though they are now starting to look a little stretched with so many big names missing.

Benzema missing out would also be a huge blow for France after his stunning form for Real Madrid this year saw him recently win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.