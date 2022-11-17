Injury concern for Man United ace as he trains separately from teammates with World Cup just days away

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was joined by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in training separately from the rest of his France teammates amid some injury concern ahead of the World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar is about to start, but it looks like Varane is not fully fit, which is another big blow for Les Bleus, who are already plagued by injuries to key players going into this tournament.

Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were ruled out through injury before the start of the tournament, while Christopher Nkunku had to leave the squad earlier this week after picking up a knock in training.

Man Utd fans may also be concerned to hear about some issues over Varane’s fitness, though it’s not yet clear if it’s serious…

More Stories / Latest News
“He was a bit surprised” – Man United star was mistakenly congratulated on retirement from international duty
Newcastle eyeing £80m West Ham ace to become cornerstone of their project
Liverpool ace makes vow to Reds fans after signing new contract

France won the World Cup in 2018, and will surely be one of the main favourites again this year, though they are now starting to look a little stretched with so many big names missing.

Benzema missing out would also be a huge blow for France after his stunning form for Real Madrid this year saw him recently win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

More Stories Didier Deschamps Karim Benzema Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.