“The end comes to everyone” – Pundit suggests fear sparked Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview

Manchester United FC
Former Liverpool star and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore has suggested it is fear that motivated Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international aimed various digs at the likes of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the Glazers, and some of his former teammates like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville whilst speaking to Morgan on TalkTV.

Responding to what he saw from Ronaldo, Collymore suggested that it seems like the 37-year-old might be afraid that his career is nearly at its end.

See below as Collymore tweeted that Ronaldo perhaps seemed to be struggling to accept that the end comes to everyone, and that the less influence he has on the pitch, the more he speaks off it…

Ronaldo was still a key player for Man Utd last season, but he’s not played as much since Ten Hag took over as manager, and he’s not taken it well at all.

At one point, the former Real Madrid man left a game early against Tottenham this season, though he insisted he was “provoked” by his manager.

