Cristiano Ronaldo explains he was “provoked” by Erik ten Hag when he walked out of Man Utd vs Spurs

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he regrets walking out of the Tottenham game this season, but also insisted that he felt provoked by manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal international is enduring one of the most challenging seasons of his career, having fallen out of favour at Man Utd and spending a lot of time on the bench, whilst continuing to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

One flashpoint was when he walked out of the game against Spurs before it finished, which led to a punishment from the club, though he insists he was provoked by Ten Hag, as per his interview with Piers Morgan…

“It’s [walking out vs Spurs] something I regret, probably, I don’t know. Let’s say I regret,” he said.

“I [also] felt provoked by the coach. I will not allow a coach to put me in for three minutes, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give.”

Ronaldo has been one of the greatest footballers ever to play the game in a distinguished career running for almost 20 years now, but he won’t be winning too many people over with his outbursts in this TalkTV interview.

The 37-year-old should surely know better than to disrespect his manager and teammates in this way, with his own personal reputation seeing more important to him than the good of his club.

