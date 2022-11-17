Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a key player for the Italian club this season and he has scored four goals across all competitions.

The highly talented box-to-box midfielder has forced his way into Roberto Mancini’s national team squad as well and the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United are reportedly scouting him ahead of a potential move as per Il Resto del Carlino.

Spurs are currently reliant on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur as their first-choice midfielders and they could certainly use more depth in the position.

Antonio Conte has had to use the two midfielders on a regular basis because of the lack of options and the arrival of the Sassuolo player will allow him to rotate his squad and keep the players fresh as Spurs head into the business end of the season after the World Cup.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Sassuolo will sanction the 23-year-old’s departure midway through the season.

It is fair to assume that any transfer would have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Frattesi is a box-to-box midfielder who will add defensive steel to Tottenham’s midfield and help out creatively as well.

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but the 26-year-old has not been able to recapture his peak form at his new club yet.

Bringing in other midfield reinforcements could prove to be a wise decision for the London club, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Manchester United to his services.

Meanwhile, Manchester United must look to bring in upgrades on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred if they want to challenge for the major trophies. Frattesi has the ability to develop into a quality player for them.