Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League.

Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.

With the Brazil national team manager recently overlooking Cunha for his World Cup squad, the 23-year-old may need to seek a move in order to regain his place in the Brazil side.

Now, according to Marca, Cunha will be allowed to leave the club as he’s now considered fifth in line at Atletico Madrid.

The report also names Manchester United as a club interested in signing Cunha and with the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club make a move either in January or next summer.

Cunha is still only 23, so signing him to solve Manchester United’s long-term attacking problems could be a smart move.