Shakhtar Donetsk could reportedly be set to demand as much as €100million for Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season, with his dazzling displays in the Champions League quickly establishing himself as one of the top young players in world football, with a host of top sides interested in him.

Writing in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column on CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano has previously made it clear that Arsenal are one of the clubs in the race to sign Mudryk.

Romano has also made it clear that the 21-year-old is happy with interest from the Emirates Stadium, suggesting he’d cost around €65m, but it seems his value has continued to shoot up.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal could now face paying as much as €100m for Mudryk.

If the Gunners were to strike a deal for Mudryk for this kind of fee, it would be a club-record purchase for the north London club, eclipsing what they paid for Nicolas Pepe back in 2019, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Arsenal would do well to strengthen their attack with a quality player like Mudryk, as Mikel Arteta currently lacks much depth behind his first choice front three.

AFC are top of the Premier League table after a superb start, but if Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli were to be injured for any lengthy period then they would really struggle to replace them.

With that in mind, it could be worth investing huge money in Mudryk, both for this season and the long-term.