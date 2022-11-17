Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian international completed a £140 million move to Real Madrid in 2019 and he has had a torrid time at the Spanish club so far.

Hazard was expected to thrive in the Spanish league during his peak years but his time at Santiago Bernabeu has been plagued with injuries, and he has not been able to justify his massive transfer fee.

It appears that Real Madrid are now willing to cash in on the player and Eden Hazard could do with a fresh start as well.

A report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa and Newcastle are prepared to provide Hazard with an exit route when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Magpies could definitely use more depth in the wide areas and Hazard would be a quality short-term acquisition for them. The Belgian played the best football of his career in the Premier League and a return to his comfort zone could allow him to rediscover his form and confidence.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery needs reinforcements to get Aston Villa into the top half this season and Hazard could be a gamble worth taking. The Belgian was a bonafide match-winner during his time at Chelsea and he could help Villa finish the season strongly if he manages to rediscover his form.

Hazard’s winning experience could be vital to the Newcastle/Villa dressing rooms as well. He won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season.

Furthermore, the player is likely to be available for a nominal price given his situation at the Spanish club and the two Premier League clubs certainly have the resources to pull off the transfer.