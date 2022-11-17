Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been a hugely important player for the Hammers in recent times, and will no doubt attract interest from a host of top clubs next summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been strongly linked with R\ice in the past, but it now seems that big-spending Newcastle are ready to join the race for his signature.

Rice looks like he could be ideal for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to challenge the top four, but it remains to be seen if he would pick a move to St James’ park over more established big names right now.

Newcastle have made some smart signings since their takeover last year, but a move for Rice would surely be the biggest of the lot.

Reports suggest the 23-year-old would not come cheap, however, with West Ham likely to ask for around £80million for their star player.