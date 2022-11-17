‘He can go’: Howe has told Newcastle player he can leave after the World Cup

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly told Matt Ritchie he can leave St James’ Park in the January transfer window.

The Magpies seem likely to keep on investing in their squad as Howe continues to make real progress with the team, who now look like they could be genuine contenders for a top four finish this season.

However, that could mean selling before buying, and that will surely mean players like Ritchie would be offloaded to free up space in the squad and help balance the books.

Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “I’ve been told that he is a player that has been told he can go in the New Year.

“I know there has been some interest from America, there are MLS clubs that like him, so that might be an avenue that opens up to him.”

It will be interesting to see what ins and outs we see at Newcastle after the World Cup.

