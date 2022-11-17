Parish and Freedman eyeing big Crystal Palace move for in-demand player sponsored by Nike

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are plotting a move to sign Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca.

Despite being just 18 years old, Nike haven’t waited around in securing Franca to a sponsorship deal.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Franca can also play out wide, and he’s now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham in hunt to secure blockbuster transfer in January
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch lands temporary new job
Arsenal looking to rival Chelsea in the race for defender which could aid their Cody Gakpo pursuit

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are interested in signing the teenager, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also taking a look at Franca.

The report claims Palace have made an approach to Flamengo and are willing to submit an offer of £15m.

More Stories Matheus França

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.