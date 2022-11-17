Crystal Palace are plotting a move to sign Flamengo teenager Matheus Franca.

Despite being just 18 years old, Nike haven’t waited around in securing Franca to a sponsorship deal.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Franca can also play out wide, and he’s now being linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace are interested in signing the teenager, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also taking a look at Franca.

The report claims Palace have made an approach to Flamengo and are willing to submit an offer of £15m.