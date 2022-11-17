Real Madrid looking to make a January move for Chelsea star

Real Madrid are looking to make a January move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta signed a new contract during the summer transfer window, extending his current deal until 2024.

The Spaniard is one of Chelsea’s current longest-serving players and has been an excellent servant to the club, with his versatility a key reason to his longevity.

Azpilicueta has played in multiple roles for Chelsea across the defence, a dream for any manager.

Now, according to FutbolTotal, Real Madrid are ready to make a €10m bid for Azpilicueta in the January transfer window as they look to bring the 33-year-old back to his home country.

Lucas Vazquez has been utilised at right-back at times for Real Madrid, so it’s no surprise to see Carlo Ancelotti in the market for some competition for Dani Carvajal.

However, at the age of 33, Azpilicueta isn’t the player he once was and is hardly going to start to improve as he gets into the latter stages of his career. If Madrid were able to sign Azpilicueta on a free transfer before he signed a new deal, it could have been a shrewd signing, but spending upwards of €10m wouldn’t be the smartest move.