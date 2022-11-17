Sadio Mane now confirmed to be out of 2022 World Cup with Senegal

Bayern Munich star and former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is now officially out of this year’s World Cup, it has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old is a big loss for Senegal and for the tournament as a whole, as he’s been one of the very finest attacking players in world football in the last five years or so.

Mane made a name for himself at Liverpool before joining Bayern Munich this summer, but he recently picked up an injury that looked like it would threaten his place in Qatar.

Now it seems Senegal have confirmed that Mane will not be able to recover in time to play for his country at the World Cup, as reported by Fabrizio Romano and Sky…

BREAKING: Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup, Senegal confirms. He will not be able to be part of the squad as he’s not recovering from his injury. ??? #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RIn9ISBGi0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2022

BREAKING: Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/azTprUlSXC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 17, 2022

It’s a shame that a top player like this won’t be on show, and he joins other big names like Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Ben Chilwell as not making it to this year’s tournament.

Senegal would never have been one of the favourites for the World Cup, but with a world class talent like Mane they could have sprung a few surprises, though it will surely be harder for them now.