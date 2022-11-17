Fabio Paratici looking to raid Italian club for duo during World Cup break

Tottenham are interested in signing the Genoa duo Radu Dragusin and Morton Frendrup.

According to a report from Serie B News, club director Fabio Paratici is keen on signing both youngsters and he could initiate talks with the Italian club during the World Cup break.

Dragusin is on loan from Juventus but Genoa have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €5.5 million plus bonuses.

The Romanian midfielder is highly rated in Italian football and it is no surprise that Paratici is looking to sign him. The Spurs director knows the player well from his time at Juventus.

It will be interesting to see if he can convince Genoa to sign the player permanently and then sell him to the London club for a profit in the coming months.

Spurs need to add more depth to their squad. They could use a centre-back and a central midfielder in the coming months.

Dragusin has the talent to develop into a quality long-term partner for Cristian Romero. Meanwhile, Frendrup could be a backup for Rodrigo Bentancur.

The two players could be tempted to join the Premier League club if a concrete offer is presented in the coming weeks.

It would be a major step up in their career and the chance to play under a world-class manager like Antonio Conte will be an attractive proposition for them.