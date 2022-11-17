Pundit Tam McManus thinks that Wilfried Gnonto could eventually take Patrick Bamford’s spot at Elland Road.

The 19-year-old arrived on Deadline Day last summer from FC Zurich and it took some time for him to make Premier League debut.

Gnonto impressed in his debut against Liverpool as he created the winning goal at Anfield. The Italian international followed the debut with another assist which gifted the Yorkshire club all three points against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Former Hibernian star believes Marsch views Gnonto as future Bamford replacement. McManus said of the teenager: “The few times I have seen him play he has really blown me away. The pace he showed against Bournemouth for that last goal was something else.

“There is plenty of pace and energy there. I wonder if Gnonto now has that place in the team. You look at Bamford and he hasn’t performed.

“There is the injury risk as well, he never seems able to put more than a few games together before he has another knock or whatever it is this time.

“So it’s up to Gnonto now he has that first start, of course he will be disappointed to only get 45 minutes but he played his part, unfortunately for Leeds they couldn’t hold on and get anything from that game.” – finished McManus for Football Insider.