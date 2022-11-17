“Has real quality” – Arsenal legend questions Gunners not signing Premier League star yet

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has commented that he can’t see why the club wouldn’t have signed Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans yet.

The former Gunners left-back has made it clear he’s a big fan of Tielemans, and says it’s a bonus that he’s already proven himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal surely need to strengthen in January if they are to build on this fantastic start they’ve made, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting five points clear at the top of the table, making their best ever start to a Premier League season.

Tielemans continues to shine for Leicester, but is coming towards the end of his contract, with Fabrizio Romano making it clear in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Belgium international would not be signing a new deal at the King Power Stadium.

It seems a no-brainer for Arsenal to try to move for Tielemans, and Winterburn sounded surprised the move hadn’t happened yet, suggesting there’s no reason not to go for him unless Arteta and Edu know something the rest of us don’t.

“Tielemans is a player that I like. The fact that he’s played in the Premier League is a bonus because there’s no surprises there. You know what that player is capable of and you just assess whether he can play the way Arsenal want to play,” Winterburn told FootySuperTips, as quoted by Arsenal Buzz.

“I’d be confident in saying yes to that question. But we’ve been linked with him for so long and nothing seems to have happened. Again, it’s a case of let’s wait and see, but it’s definitely the type of player that we would be interested in for sure.

“I don’t see why we wouldn’t be [interested] unless Mikel Arteta and Edu know something different because Tielemans has real quality that’s for sure.”