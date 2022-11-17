Tottenham ready to lure 13-goal star with a contract worth €5m-a-season

Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga this season and he has scored 13 goals and picked up four assists across all competitions.

According to a report from Inter Live, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the player on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

The report claims that Tottenham could look to offer him a contract worth around €5 million a season for four years.

The Frenchman is reportedly one of the clear objectives for the London club, and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the transfer in the coming months.

Thuram will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the English club when the transfer window opens in January and Tottenham should look to act quickly in order to fend off competition from Juventus and other potential suitors.

The Premier League club could certainly use more depth in the attacking department, and Thuram has the versatility to play anywhere across the front three.

Harry Kane is currently the only reliable goalscorer at the club, especially after Son Heung-Min’s dip in form. Thuram’s arrival will help share the goalscoring burden with the England international and it will improve Tottenham as a unit.

Spurs need to add more quality to the squad in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City and signing Thuram on a free transfer could prove to be a massive bargain in the long run.