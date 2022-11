West Ham are in the hunt to sign Club Brugge forward Noa Lang in the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Lang could be available in January.

However, Romano didn’t list any interested clubs – he claimed that Brugge were likely to demand a significant fee for Lang.

Now, Correire dello Sport have claimed that West Ham are interested in signing Lang.

The fee Club Brugge will reportedly demand is in the region of £30m.