World Cup 2022: CaughtOffside writers pick their winners, with Brazil & Argentina popular choices

It’s not long to go now until the World Cup 2022 finally kicks off, with excitement building even in these strange circumstances of the tournament being played in the middle of the season and with the various concerns surrounding the suitability of Qatar as the host nations.

Still, there’s always something special about the World Cup, with the prestige of this old tournament and the bringing together of so many of the best players from all over the world.

It will most likely be the last time we see all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in this competition, and there is surely genuine hope for England as they continue to show great progress under Gareth Southgate, making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago, and then to the final of Euro 2020.

So, can England continue that pattern and go one step further and win this year’s tournament? Well, apparently no one here at CaughtOffside thinks so, as we asked our team of writers to pick a winner.

Read on to find out who everyone went for and why…

Mark Brus – France

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema leading the line? There are a lot of great players at this World Cup, but that’ll take some beating. Yes, they have injuries to contend with, but you’d almost argue it’s a blessing in disguise as it means there’s no excuse not to unleash the youthful midfield partnership of Aurelian Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. They’re the holders, they have talent in every position, I think we’ll see Les Bleus triumph again.

Andrew Walker – Argentina

I think this is Lionel Messi’s year. He’ll be more determined than ever to go out on a high on what is surely his last World Cup. And of course there’s more to this squad than just Messi, with Lisandro Martinez, Lautaro Martinez, Leandro Paredes and Julian Alvarez also capable of bossing this tournament.

Matt Smith – Brazil

I think it has to be Brazil. The depth in their attack is like no other side in the tournament. With Dani Alves called up to the squad who’s won over 40 trophies in his career, his experience and leadership is going to be so important.

Magnus Eriksen – Germany

Purely because it’s been a rough few years for the German national team, you just feel they’re due a better run this time. It’s not necessarily the best Germany squad we’ve ever seen, but in the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and of course the ageless Thomas Muller in there, they could still be a force to be reckoned with. Never rule them out.

Darren Looney – Brazil

Brazil will win the 2022 World Cup due to a number of combining factors. Their squad depth, the manager, his style of play, their form and Neymar. The PSG superstar is a man on a mission this season and it feels like he is about to fulfil his destiny with the Selecao.

Saikat Chatterjee – Argentina

Lionel Scaloni has a settled lineup in place and Argentina have shown excellent chemistry in Copa America and the Finalissima. Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form this season as well. They have the momentum and confidence with them right now. They are currently the only team to remain unbeaten in 30-plus international football games.

Isabel Crofts – Brazil

Unreal quality across the pitch and depth in almost every position. Great mix of experience and youth and majority of their players are in exceptional form at club level.