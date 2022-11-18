Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move to Newcastle United will be a long-shot as the Magpies would fail to meet player’s wage demands, according to Shields Gazzette.

Newcastle reportedly enquired about Ronaldo’s availability last month as player’s future is in balance after infamous interview where he criticized his current club.

Eddie Howe is said to be a big fan of the 37-year-old but a possible move to Tyneside looks very unlikely as the Magpies board are keen to bring average age down.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Howe admitted. “If you look at his goal record last year, it was incredible. For me, the transfer has worked, it’s been a success.

“We’re trying to provide long-term growth, we’ve got a longer-term vision. At the moment, we have quite an ageing squad, so we probably need to invest in more young players. That’s probably a big part of our progression, really.” – said Howe when asked about Ronaldo.