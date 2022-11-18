Talksport pundit Darren Bent has urged Declan Rice to pursue Champions League football and leave West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has become club’s captain since Mark Noble retirement and is one of the most important players in his national team.

But Bent thinks Rice could hit next level if he joins a Champions League club next summer. Bent said: “Declan Rice is the big one. He’s been incredibly loyal to West Ham – he’s their captain and he’s everything about that club, he loves the club.

“But someone of that quality should be looking at Champions League football, or with a team competing at that end of the table.

“West Ham have been there or thereabouts but I mean a team pushing for major honours and looking to get into the Champions League. I think he’s on that level and getting to that level will improve him as a player.”