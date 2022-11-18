David Moyes reportedly not happy with 86million West Ham duo

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, West Ham duo Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta have not lived up to their expectations, leaving Moyes ‘disappointed’.

The Hammers spent a lot of money to bring them in, but they have yet to deliver for their new club. West Ham paid around £35m to Sassuolo for the striker while the Brazilian cost them £51m.

According to O’Rourke, David Moyes will be hoping to see much more from Scamacca and Paqueta once the league resumes after the World Cup. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“They spent quite heavily in the summer. The owners did back David Moyes with some big-name signings, Scamacca, Paqueta and everyone else.

“Maybe those players haven’t hit the heights just yet for West Ham or lived up to expectations, so David Moyes, I’m sure, will be hoping for more from some of his summer signings in the second half of the season.”

Both players are unquestionably talented and have proven themselves at previous clubs. Scamacca scored 16 goals in Serie A last season, and Paqueta was regarded as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking midfielders thanks to his outstanding performances with Lyon.

Moving to a new league, with a new club, in a new country is not always easy, and players often need time to adjust before returning to their best form. And West Ham fans will be hoping for the same from these two.

West Ham United are currently 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone. There is still a lot of football to be played, but the Hammers will need to bounce back and start playing some of the football they were playing last year if they want to avoid relegation and move further up the table.