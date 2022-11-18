Leeds United presenter Ger Lynch urges Victor Orta not to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang in January.

Lynch thinks Lang would cause more problems than good things for the Yorkshire club if he joins in January.

Leeds have been strongly linked with January move for the 23-year-old and Fabrizio Romano believes a fee of 30m would be enough to secure his services when transfer window opens.

“A player like Lang going into that mix [Leeds squad] has the potential to mess things up a little bit. And we just don’t need it.

“So I think that a player like Lang would cause Leeds a lot of problems. A lot of problems. I would stay as far away from Noa Lang as we possibly can,” Lynch said.