According to Corriere dello Sport, Leicester City are keeping an eye on RC Lens duo Brice Samba and Abdul Samed ahead of the January transfer window.

Abdul Samed replaced new Crystal Palace signing Cheick Doucoure joining the Ligue 1 club from Clermont in the summer transfer window and has made an immediate impression. He has helped Lens climb to second place in France’s top flight after 15 games, four points ahead of third-place Rennes.

The midfielder has started every game this season in Ligue 1, scoring one goal against FC Lorient in August. His performances have earned him a spot in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

According to the report, he is a player who Leicester City are watching ahead of the January transfer window. Samed is also said to be admired by Jose Mourinho who reportedly wants to sign him at AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s interest in Samed may raise concerns about Boubakary Soumare’s future at the club. The former Lille ace has struggled to impress Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium. He did, however, put in arguably his best performance for the Foxes in the recent 2-0 win over West Ham United.

The report also states that the club is ‘thinking about’ a move for former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba, who is also said to be wanted by Brighton. The Seagulls’ number one goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been linked with a move to Tottenham 90min has reported that Brighton are interested in replacing him with the RC Lens stopper.

If Sanchez is to leave, Leicester City could see themselves competing with Brighton for the signature of Brice Samba.