Liverpool Football Club’s owners confirm their intentions to sell club in latest update

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club but says “there’s no urgency” around concluding a negotiation.

The news broke earlier this month, that the American group were open to further external investment or a full sale of the Premier League club and have hired investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale of Liverpool, reported The Athletic.

The rumours began to swirl in the aftermath of the huge news about who could buy the club but there has been no breakthrough on that front as of now.

FSG bought the club in 2010 for £300m after Tom Hicks and George Gillett had driven it to the brink of administration and 12 years on, influential American finance publication Forbes value Liverpool at somewhere between £3.6billion and £3.9bn, which is around the price the Reds owners are looking to sell for.

FSG speak about Liverpool sale for the first time since news broke

Speaking about the sale of Liverpool, Tom Werner confirmed FSG are open to an outright sale of the Premier League club but says there is no rush to offload an asset that is worth well more than 10 times what they paid for it in October 2010.

The Liverpool chairman told the Boston Globe via the Liverpool Echo: ”We’re exploring a sale, but there’s no urgency, no time frame for us, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s business as usual.

“One outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.”

Earlier this week, Sam Kennedy, an FSG partner who is also CEO of the Boston Red Sox, said there had been plenty of interest from external parties since it became known the Boston-based group were open to selling Liverpool FC, states the Liverpool Echo.

The sale of Liverpool could take some time but at least the fans have now heard from the owners that the club is definitely up for sale.