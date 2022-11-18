Jurgen Klopp willing to let Liverpool star join Premier League club in January as part of overhaul

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be offered to his former club Southampton ahead of the January window as his career on Merseyside draws closer to an end.

The midfielder has spent the last five-and-a-half-years at Anfield but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the club has no intention of renewing it as the Englishman has fallen down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

At one stage it looked like the 29-year-old was going to be a superstar in a red shirt but a knee injury suffered against Roma in the Champions League semi-final back in 2018 derailed that.

Oxlade-Chamberlain never found that form again and as a result, is set to leave the club in the near future.

Football Insider are reporting that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be offered to Southampton in January as Liverpool look to bring in some money for the midfielder.

The Reds’ midfield is set for a complete overhaul before the start of next season as it has proven to be a weak area during the current campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain won’t be the only one leaving between now and then, but for now, it is possible that the 29-year-old is returning to the club where it all started for him.