Man United issue statement after Cristiano Ronaldo interview and are preparing steps to sack superstar

Manchester United have released their first statement since the full Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan was released in which the 37-year-old accused the club of ‘betraying’ him.

United say that they are taking ‘appropriate steps’ in response to the interview but stop short of saying what those steps actually are.

The statement in full read: ‘Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.’

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Man United are consulting lawyers on whether Ronaldo’s comments constitute a breach of his £500,000-a-week contract but were waiting for the full interview to be released.

That happened on Wednesday and Thursday, as the world witnessed Ronaldo crossing the line in his criticism of Man United and several figures associated with the club.

This seemingly has not gone down well at Old Trafford as the Premier League giants are looking to hand Ronaldo the most embarrassing moment of his career by sacking him, reports ESPN.

The superstar has been professional his whole career and that is one thing nobody can take away from him, but this was a bad moment and the 37-year-old is rightly being punished – although that might be what he wants.