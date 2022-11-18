Sky Sports man Paul Robinson thinks Leeds would make a big mistake if they sell Adam Forshaw in January.

The 31-year-old has been strongly linked with early exit in January as his contract is up in summer.

Plenty of Championship clubs have showed interest in his services and looks like Jesse Marsch has decided to part ways with Scouse midfielder.

But former Leeds keeper Robinson believes Forshaw could be useful in second half of the season for the Yorkshire club. Speaking to MOT Leeds News, he said: “It’s important he gets himself fit for selection with Leeds and I’d love to see him given a chance at Leeds.

“This is going to be a long season where they’re battling to stay in the Premier League, so you need players like Adam Forshaw around the dressing room.

“You need leaders, you need experience and you need those types of characters in and around the squad.

“I wouldn’t even consider a loan move or anybody else taking him in January.

“I’d give him the opportunity to get fit, to prove himself, show he’s worth another contract and then make a decision when they sit down with him at the end of the season.

“He proved last season that he’s fantastic, and to have that type of player in your ranks will be invaluable for Leeds.

“At the moment, he’s too valuable [not] to have around as a character because it’s going to be a long, hard season for Leeds.”