Ronaldo confirms to Piers Morgan that £350m bid was rejected by him during the summer

The full Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan is now out in the world and the controversial chat will continue to be picked apart and analysed over the next few days.

The Manchester United striker seemed to have a go at everyone associated with the Premier League club during the 90-minute chat, with the whole thing being a vanity fair for the superstar as it came across as very petty.

One thing that exuberated this, was when Ronaldo talked about the events of the summer when the Portuguese star wanted to leave Man United, and the forward decided to have a go at journalists who accurately reported that none of the clubs the 37-year-old would have liked to play for wanted the superstar.

When Piers Morgan spoke about the reports that no one wanted him over the summer, the broadcaster brought up a reported £350m bid from Saudi Arabia to play there for two seasons.

In response to the Saudi question, Ronaldo stated via Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s true, I said no. But what the press keeping say — garbage… is that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong. But they continue to repeat that nobody wants Cristiano”.

It was clear over the past summer that Ronaldo wanted to leave Man United for a club capable of winning the Champions League. It was reported that none of these clubs wanted him except for Chelsea but Boehly was overruled by Thomas Tuchel on the matter, states the Daily Mail.

This is where some confusion may lie for Ronaldo as this is what most journalists were referring to as the superstar could have played in Saudi Arabia or gone back to Sporting CP.

However, the 37-year-old did not want to make the step down from Man United and ended up staying as a result.