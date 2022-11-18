Video: Former Man City star Sergio Aguero found himself in a very awkward situation on plane to Qatar

Former Manchester City and Brazil star Sergio Aguero looked a little worried after realising that he was on a plane to Qatar full of Brazil fans. 

The South American giants are fierce rivals when it comes to football and both countries are expected to do very well during the World Cup and on paper, should meet somewhere along the way during the tournament.

As fans, journalists and former players descend on Qatar, Sergio Aguero found himself on a plane full of Brazil fans and took the time to video some of his experience.

The Argentine looked a little worried but was clearly playing for the camera as the Brazilian fans likely had some harmless fun with him.

