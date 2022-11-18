Video: Liverpool’s Mo Salah with a sublime assist for Trezeguet in Egypt’s 2-1 win over Belgium

Mo Salah demonstrated his creative abilities on the international stage by setting up Egypt’s second goal of the night against Belgium.

The Liverpool forward played an exquisite pass over the top of Roberto Martinez’s defence, right into the path of Trezeguet, who effortlessly slotted the ball past Thibaut Courtois in the goal.

It was a brilliant performance by Egypt against a strongly lined up Belgium who are the World’s No 2 ranked side at the moment. It is a shame we will not be seeing Mo Salah in the World Cup in Qatar.

Watch the assist below:

Footage via @SamuelLFC

Footage via @SalahCentral

