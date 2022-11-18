Video: Roy Keane’s hilarious response to Gary Neville talking about Saudi Arabia holding fans’ advantage

Gary Neville, Micah Richards, and Roy Keane have been previewing the World Cup on Sky Bet, who have been releasing the show in parts.

In one of the clips, Neville is trying to explain how Saudi Arabia will have the advantage of having tens and thousands of supporters in the stadium due to their easy travel access to the World Cup.

Talking about Group C, Neville says: “Second in that group? Saudi Arabia. They will bring tens and tens and thousands of fans because they can drive over the border.”

To which Roy Keane in a very Roy Keane manner commented: “And can they play for them?” leaving Neville and Richards in fits.

Watch the hilarious exchange below (footage via Sky Bet):