West Ham United are keen on signing midfielder Pablo Maia as the Premier League outfit also close in on Sao Paulo team-mate Luizao.

In a conversation with UOL, the 20-year-old was reluctant to give too much away about a rumoured move to Fulham in January but admitted that it is his dream to play in Europe.

Sao Paulo are said to have rejected an opening offer of around £6.5m from Fulham as they hold out for around £9m for the midfielder.

West Ham are closing in on Maia’s Sao Paulo team-mate Luizao and it remains to be seen if they will sign the 20-year-old as well.

The Brazilian has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, and a Sao Paulo side who lost highly-rated winger Marquinhos to Arsenal over the summer may have no real choice but to cash in if West Ham, Fulham or fellow suitors Nottingham Forest are willing to pay the £9m fee required for the highly-rated midfield enforcer.

