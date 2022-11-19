Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is reportedly keen to join West Ham United during the January transfer window as Sevilla look to offload the player.

That’s according to the Spanish website Fichajes, who claims that Sevilla are open to moving the 25-year-old forward on this winter and are hoping to cash in if the Morocco international has a good World Cup.

With the La Liga side looking to offload En-Nesyri, West Ham could make another attempt to bring the 25-year-old to the London Stadium in January after looking at the striker during the summer, states the report.

The London club have two strikers already in Scamacca and Antonio and the club would be better off spending their money elsewhere in January as they need to start climbing up the Premier League table.