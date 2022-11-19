25-year-old La Liga striker in his prime wants to join West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri is reportedly keen to join West Ham United during the January transfer window as Sevilla look to offload the player. 

That’s according to the Spanish website Fichajes, who claims that Sevilla are open to moving the 25-year-old forward on this winter and are hoping to cash in if the Morocco international has a good World Cup.

With the La Liga side looking to offload En-Nesyri, West Ham could make another attempt to bring the 25-year-old to the London Stadium in January after looking at the striker during the summer, states the report.

The London club have two strikers already in Scamacca and Antonio and the club would be better off spending their money elsewhere in January as they need to start climbing up the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham defender Eric Dier responds to the alcohol ban by Qatar
‘Howe doesn’t want him’ – BBC man reacts as €100m star could join Newcastle
Video: Darwin Nunez won’t allow Konate to knock out Uruguay in funny Liverpool World Cup predictor
More Stories Youssef En-Nesyri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.