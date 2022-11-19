Ajax CEO opens up about Arsenal’s pursuit of Man United’s Lisandro Martinez

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Ajax CEO, Edwin van der Sar, has revealed that the Dutch club turned down an offer from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez before the defender moved to Man United.

The Gunners searched for a centre-back over the summer but failed to bring one in, settling for their current pair of Gabriel and William Saliba, with the latter returning to the London club after a loan spell.

The Frenchman has been very impressive so far this season but many would love to see the 21-year-old partnering Man United’s Martinez, who has also started off well at Old Trafford.

United won the race for the versatile defender this summer, securing the former Ajaz star for £57m, but the Dutch club’s CEO Edwin van der Sar has revealed that there was a bid from Arsenal.

Van der Sar opens up on Arsenal’s pursuit of Martinez this summer

Speaking about Martinez and Antony’s moves to Man United this summer, Van der Sar told The Athletic: “They’re good players.

“Erik knew them, they fit with his playing style. He wanted the players, we didn’t want to lose them so… you put a high price on them.

“When you want a player, you probably pay a little bit more. For me, it was a fair negotiation with Richard Arnold [Manchester United CEO] and John Murtough [Manchester United football director], and that was it.”

When speaking about Arsenal’s interest, the Ajax CEO stated: “Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said, ‘Thank you very much for the offer, but we’d rather keep the player than start negotiating’.

“With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years we have had a few conversations: Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek.

“My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax.”