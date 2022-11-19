Ajax CEO opens up about Arsenal’s pursuit of Man United’s Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Ajax CEO, Edwin van der Sar, has revealed that the Dutch club turned down an offer from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez before the defender moved to Man United. 

The Gunners searched for a centre-back over the summer but failed to bring one in, settling for their current pair of Gabriel and William Saliba, with the latter returning to the London club after a loan spell.

The Frenchman has been very impressive so far this season but many would love to see the 21-year-old partnering Man United’s Martinez, who has also started off well at Old Trafford.

United won the race for the versatile defender this summer, securing the former Ajaz star for £57m, but the Dutch club’s CEO Edwin van der Sar has revealed that there was a bid from Arsenal.

Martinez has become a big success for Man United 

Van der Sar opens up on Arsenal’s pursuit of Martinez this summer

Speaking about Martinez and Antony’s moves to Man United this summer, Van der Sar told The Athletic: “They’re good players.

“Erik knew them, they fit with his playing style. He wanted the players, we didn’t want to lose them so… you put a high price on them.

“When you want a player, you probably pay a little bit more. For me, it was a fair negotiation with Richard Arnold [Manchester United CEO] and John Murtough [Manchester United football director], and that was it.”

More Stories / Latest News
England star believes he can reach Messi and Ronaldo’s level one day
Arsenal taking a look at French midfielder as Mikel Arteta continues to target youth
Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club

When speaking about Arsenal’s interest, the Ajax CEO stated: “Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said, ‘Thank you very much for the offer, but we’d rather keep the player than start negotiating’.

“With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years we have had a few conversations: Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek.

“My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax.”

More Stories Lisandro Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.