Arsenal dealt major blow in pursuit of Leicester City star

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and all signs were pointing towards the Belgian midfielder leaving the club on a free.

With the World Cup approaching, Tielemans has the chance to express himself in the shop window. However, Leicester City aren’t resigned to losing Tielemans, and according to the Daily Mail, they are quietly confident of securing him to a new contract.

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal had Tielemans on their list of transfer targets and were considering making a move to sign him in the January transfer window.

Arsenal may need to consider other targets after this recent news, and there’s no doubt that Leicester’s upturn in form will have a major influence on Tielemans’ decision.

Tielemans would offer Arsenal some much-needed depth in the midfield area. Thomas Partey often struggles with injuries and Granit Xhaka goes through spells of inconsistency.

