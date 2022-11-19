Arsenal star attracting interest from three clubs including London rival

Three clubs are showing an interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares including a London rival from the Premier League.

Cedric has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, especially this season. Mikel Arteta has predominantly opted to use Ben White as a makeshift right-back this season, with Takehiro Tomiyasu as a backup option.

A move away from Arsenal is likely to be a priority for Cedric if he wants to continue his development, and there’s already a host of clubs showing an interest in the defender.

According to ESPN, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League side Fulham are considering making a move for Cedric.

At 31 years old, there’s a good chance Arsenal will be happy to allow Cedric to leave and possibly as early as the January transfer window.

With Cedric currently third choice, it makes little sense to keep him rotting away on the bench.

The report claims that Fulham are said to be leading the race for Cedric, with a deal likely to be a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy him permanently.