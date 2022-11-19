Arsenal tell sponsors they are set to complete major £52m deal with player

Arsenal have told their sponsors that they are very confident of agreeing a new contract with Bukayo Saka with news expected on the matter sometime in the near future.

The 21-year-old is one of the Gunners’ brightest players and has a big future in the sport, therefore, the London club want to tie him down and have been locked in negotiations with the winger for many months in order to get the deal done.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have told their commercial partners already that they expect a full agreement to be secured soon as Saka is a valuable asset for them also.

Saka’s contract is said to be a five-year deal, which is going to be worth around £52million in total. The 21-year-old will earn around £200,000-a-week, which will put him in with the Gunners’ top earners.

Saka has been at Arsenal his whole career so far and has played a total of 151 games for the Gunners, scoring 28 goals and bagging a further 35 assists for the London club’s senior team.

The youngster is a gem on and off the pitch and it is no surprise that Arsenal want to reward him for his efforts. Mikel Arteta’s side are heading in the right direction and keeping players such as Saka is key to that.