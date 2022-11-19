CEO of the 2022 FIFA World Cup reveals what will happen to people who hold hands during tournament

The CEO of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has revealed what will happen to people who hold hands during tournament.

The controversy surrounding the World Cup has been widely publicised ahead of the tournament starting on Sunday.

One concern from fans was that they wouldn’t be able to show affection whilst in Qatar for the World Cup.

The CEO of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nasser Al Khater has revealed that public displays of affection will be tolerated in the gulf state, as reported by Sport Bible.

Look, we’ve always said that everybody is welcome here. All we ask is for people to be respectful of the culture. Everybody is welcome here and everybody will feel safe when they come to Qatar. Everybody,” said Al Khater.

 

