Chelsea considering making a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and could offer Mason Mount in an exchange deal.

After a disappointing start to his Chelsea tenure, Graham Potter could be busy in the upcoming transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Chelsea this season, whether that be through lack of chance creation or conversion. One player now being considered by Chelsea is Juventus winger Chiesa, but they may have to sacrifice an academy graduate to get the deal over the line.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, Juventus may consider selling Chiesa if Chelsea offer Mount as part of the deal.

If Chelsea are looking to add more firepower to their attack, then Chiesa is the man. The Italian did struggle with injuries last season and has lacked game time this campaign.

Mount has struggled to find a permanent position at Chelsea at times. The England international flickers between playing as part of a front three, or in a midfield three depending on the formation chosen by Potter.