Chelsea must pay £40m+ to secure transfer target with club resigned to losing 25-year-old

Chelsea must pay around £40m to secure the signing of Pau Torres, with Villarreal resigned to losing the defender.

Torres recently jetted off to Qatar to represent Spain in the World Cup. The Villarreal defender will be in the shop window for many clubs looking to bring in a centre-back in January, and his club are braced to lose him in the winter window, according to 90min.

The report claims that Torres has a £55m release clause, but Villarreal are expected to accept around £40m. Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be both interested in signing the 25-year-old.

With Thiago Silva showing signs of declining slightly due to his age, bringing in a long-term replacement would be a smart move from Chelsea. Silva is by no means a poor player these days, but there’s going to come a time when he can’t keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

Torres has the advantage of being a left-footed centre-back and in the modern game, managers like to have the balance with a left-sided player playing in their defence.