Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has hit back at recent critics after a disappointing start to the season with his new club.

As Sterling heads to the World Cup with England, there’s no doubt he will be slightly disappointed with his start to life at Chelsea, not just personally, but as a team collective.

Leaving a side with the quality of Manchester City have was always going to be difficult for Sterling to adjust, and his recent critics are only spurring him on.

“What’s made me the person I am today is all the setbacks I’ve had, all the ‘can’t’ – you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you’re not good enough. Those sorts of things always drive me,” the 27-year-old told the Daily Mail, as relayed by 90min.

Sterling has been the target of plenty of criticism ever since he started playing professional football. Many pundits and fans targeted him but Sterling always had the answer on the pitch.

The critics have been fair this season, with Sterling not scoring a Premier League goal since August and when comparing his goal record from his days at Manchester City, you can understand why some people are disappointed with his start at Stamford Bridge.