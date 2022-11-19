Chelsea to make Juventus star their number one target during the January transfer window

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract at the end of the season, bringing in a midfielder could be a priority for Chelsea over the next two transfer windows.

Graham Potter does have the more youthful duo of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher to call upon in midfield, but neither have cemented a guaranteed place in the Chelsea team.

Without Kante and Jorginho, Chelsea’s midfield looks considerably weaker, so they will have to prepare for life without them if they are unable to tie them down to new contracts.

Adrien Rabiot in action for Juventus.
Now, according to Fichajes, Juventus midfielder Rabiot is to be their number one transfer target during the January transfer window.

Rabiot’s contract is also up next summer, so Chelsea could secure him on a free transfer.

At 27 years old, Rabiot will add some much-needed experience to the Chelsea midfield having played in the Champions League for most of his career.

With Chelsea struggling so far this season, players of this calibre could be vital for them to turn this form around.

 

