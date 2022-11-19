Cristiano Ronaldo’s son produces hilarious reaction to hearing his dad had been suspended

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son reacted in a hilarious way after he was told Manchester United had suspended his dad.

Ronaldo recently revealed his side of the story in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Manchester United forward dug out the hierarchy at the club including manager Erik ten Hag.

After refusing to come on as a substitute, Ronaldo was suspended by the club, and his son reacted in a hilarious, heart-warming way.